Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 01:44pm

Russia carried out artillery and air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s General Staff said, where fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has raised fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident.

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv

Fighting

  • Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has banned public celebrations commemorating Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule on mounting threat of attacks.

  • Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have also imposed curbs ahead of Ukraine’s 31st independence anniversary on Wednesday. * The US embassy in Kyiv warned Russia was planning to strike Ukrainian infrastructure in the coming days.

  • Russian rockets fired at Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky, all close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, injured at least four people, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

  • Reuters could not confirm the battlefield reports.

Diplomacy, economy

  • Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.

  • Ukraine’s agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the UN-brokered deal that unblocked sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said.

  • Russia’s embassy in London called Britain hypocritical for a statement by its foreign ministry last week that questioned Russia’s “moral right” to sit at the Group of 20 nations.

Milestones, toll

  • This week marks six months since Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine for a “special military operation” - an invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since World War Two.

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces said.

  • The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 5,587 civilians had been killed and 7,890 wounded between Feb. 24 and Aug. 21.

Quote

“Of course, we are worried. … It’s like sitting on a powder keg,” said Alexander Lifirenko who lives in Enerhodar, a Ukrainian town near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant now under control of pro-Moscow forces.

