Aug 23, 2022
Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The city police have raided incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Staff of former premier Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill’s room in the Parliament Lodges late Monday. Police team who was accompanied by Gill in handcuffs recovered weapons, satellite phone, and foreign currency. The raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Apart from weapons, a mobile phone, satellite phone, his wallet, CNIC and USBs have also been recovered from the room. Gill disowned the recovered pistol.

Gill told journalists that he had no clue as to why is wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody.

Rana Sanaullah rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill in police custody

“My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in use of my guards,” he said.

“Yes, I was sexually abused,” said Gill in response to the question. Sources said that police have also taken Gill to Punjab House.

