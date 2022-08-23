PPIB MD gets another extension

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has extended term of incumbent Managing Director, Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Shah Jahan Mirza for another six months, after ‘hectic efforts’ by the incumbent Secretary Power Division.

The summary of Mirza’s extension was moving from one Division to another Division for the last couple of weeks due to some technical lacunas in the wording. However, finally, the Cabinet on August 18, 2022, accorded approval of the summary through circulation and not as a formal agenda item of the Cabinet meeting despite the fact that Minister for Water Resources, Khursheed Ahmad Shah had agitated for approval of summaries through circulation.

Shah Jahan Mirza was appointed as Managing Director, PPIB with effect from September 21, 2015 for a period of three years. He was granted extension for a period of three months from September 21, 2018. He was again appointed Managing Director PPIB from July 18, 2019 for a period of three years. His three-year tenure ended on July 17, 2022. He; however, continued to attend office and official meetings without any official position.

Power Division sent its summary to the Establishment Division for extension in his services for six months or appointment of new head of the Organisation.

