Hasnie assigned ‘look after charge’ of NBP president

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has assigned “look after charge” of president/CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to Rehmat Ali Hasnie.

A notification to this effect issued by the Finance Division stated that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 23 of the Banks Nationalization Act (BNA) 1974, the federal government has been pleased to accord approval to the ‘look after charge’ of President/CEO NBP, assigned to Rehmat Ali Hasnie, w.e.f 12.05.2022 till appointment of a regular incumbent president/CEO NBP.

