HRCP urges govt to prioritise human life over politics

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern at the loss of life and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

In a statement issued on Monday, HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani said the indifference of the federal and provincial governments and the opposition is evident from their inability, even amid a growing death toll, to prioritize human life over confrontational politics, palace intrigue and dangerous rhetoric.

She said the scale of destruction needs to be mapped urgently and affected persons provided access to clean drinking water as well as basic food and medical supplies in the immediate term. “The state must prioritize the most vulnerable households and communities in this effort, including women, dependent children, persons living with disabilities, the sick, and the elderly.”

Both the government as well as all elected representatives must urgently implement well-conceived, practical measures to counter the food shortages, disease, displacement, and loss of livelihood caused by the floods.

However, this year’s weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to the state that Pakistan’s survival in the long term is incumbent on its ability to begin to deliver climate justice to its people, she further said.

