Pakistan

FFC predicts 'high flooding' in DG Khan, Balochistan and Sindh

APP Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in the hill torrents of the D.G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

According to the report of FFC, flows from the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may raise flow at Taunsa Barrage up to high to very high flood level from August 23 to 26 2022.

It also forecasted urban flooding in Sindh during the corresponding time. Moreover, the report also highlighted a fresh strong monsoon activity in Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I Khan Divisions, South Punjab and Balochistan including the upper catchments of river Indus and Kabul from August 23 to 26.

FFC advised concerned organizations to ensure all the precautionary measures and round-the-clock patrolling of river embankments and training works including irrigation and drainage network.

