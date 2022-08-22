AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
World

Egypt’s Sisi to host 5-state Arab summit

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:49pm

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is to host a five-nation Arab summit on Monday with the Ukraine war-related energy and food crisis on the agenda, a government newspaper said.

Sisi, Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, Abdullah II and Hamad, respectively, are to meet in El-Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, Al-Ahram said.

Saudi Arabia invests $1.3bn in four Egyptian firms

Al-Ahram, which cited a diplomatic source, said the dispute pitting Egypt and Sudan against Ethiopia over its Renaissance Dam on the Nile would also be up for discussion, as well as the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the latest Israel-Gaza round of fighting earlier this month.

Among the mini-summit participants, Iraq is the only country not to recognise Israel.

