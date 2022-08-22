PM Shehbaz takes notice of skyrocketing electricity bills

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of exorbitant electricity bills being received by consumers all over Pakistan and called an emergency meeting on the issue, reported Aaj News.

In response to multiple complaints made by residential and commercial power consumers, the prime minister directed the authorities to prepare a detailed report and clearly mention all charges and levies that are being added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Power Khurram Dastgir and other high ranking officials of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“The public will be given its due right and no charges will be kept hidden from the people,” said the PM.

On August 18, the Sindh High Court (SHC) sought a response from the federal government and K-Electric in a case related to the collection of general sales tax (GST) on electricity bills.

President Anjuman-e-Tajjran Karachi Javed Shams filed a plea with the SHC against collecting GST via electricity bills.

Shams in his plea said collection of GST from small traders and retailers via electricity bills is illegal. The bill with GST was also sent to traders who consumed a single unit of electricity in the month.

Earlier, a Karachi school moved the SHC against GST collection on their electricity bill.

Meanwhile, during a hearing on a petition against unannounced power outages and ‘kundas’ (illegal connections), the SHC sought a detailed report from KE on loadshedding.