SAP reverted to Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has reverted back SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) to the Cabinet Division on the recommendation of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On August 4, 2022, Planning Development Special Initiatives Division briefed the Cabinet that the Cabinet Division, in its summary for the Cabinet of June 7, 2022, proposed shifting SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) to Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives along with necessary paraphernalia/ budget and posts/ incumbents.

The Cabinet considered the summary in case No.248/Rule-on June 13, 2022 and approved the proposal.

However, the Sub-committee of the Steering Committee on SAP in its meeting held on July 21, 2022 recommended that SDGs Achievement Programme may be reverted back to Cabinet Division for its efficient implementation. The recommendation of the Subcommittee was later approved by the Steering Committee in its meeting held on July 26, 2022 under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

In view of foregoing, the following proposals were submitted for approval of the Cabinet: (i) SDGs Achievement Programme Secretariat may be shifted back to Cabinet Division as this programme was with the Cabinet Division for the last many years. Any action taken with regard to shifting of officers/ officials/ budget be withdrawn ab-initio;(ii) As approved by the Steering Committee the SAP guidelines may suitably be amended so that the un- utilized/ un-spent funds of SAP programme available with executing agency/ province be utilized for old and new schemes with the approval of Steering Committee.

Planning minister advocates national consensus to achieve development goals

During discussion, the Secretary Cabinet pointed out that before being entrusted to the Cabinet Division, the SAP programme had been housed in various other Divisions. The reason for its transfer to Planning and Development Division was that the Cabinet Division did not have the requisite expertise to monitor development works and it was not akin to the functions allocated to the Cabinet Division in the Rules of Business, 1973.

Minister for Planning & Development, Ahsan Iqbal while agreeing with the contention, underlined that given the short time left in the tenure of current National Assembly the displacement would negatively affect the execution of schemes under the SAP programme. He; therefore, recommended that the programme be shifted back to the Cabinet Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022