AGL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.72%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.41%)
EPCL 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
GGL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
MLCF 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.46%)
OGDC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.46%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.08%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
TREET 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.75%)
TRG 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.81%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.28%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,281 Decreased By -54.2 (-1.25%)
BR30 15,763 Decreased By -217.9 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,965 Decreased By -306.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,273 Decreased By -125.6 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Flood relief likely to find focus

  • PM speaks to army chief, NDMA chairman
Recorder Report Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the chief of army staff discussed the situation of flood affectees and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh province.

The prime minister stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh province.

Army Chief directs Balochistan Corps to assist flood affectees

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province as the road and bridges had been damaged in the province. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

He also appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in Balochistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute supporting amount among the flood affectees of Sindh province.

Chairman NDMA apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif COAS Prime Minister General Qamar Javed Bajwa flood affected areas flood relief

Comments

1000 characters

Flood relief likely to find focus

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories