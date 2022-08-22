AGL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has constituted a committee headed by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar to give recommendations on how to retain quality officers beyond the age of superannuation.

Also comprising Minister for Finance & Revenue Dr. Miftah Ismail, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary, Finance Division and Secretary, Establishment Division, the Committee was constituted at a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet.

During discussion on a summary of Economic Affairs Division, the Minister for Economic Affairs apprised the Cabinet that Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, EAD, was retiring after more than 30 years of meritorious service. The Cabinet commended his service and valuable contributions and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed the need for exploring the possibilities to retain outstanding officers beyond the age of superannuation. The Minister for Finance suggested enhancing the retirement age to 62 years, which would not only allow the government the benefit of experienced officers for a longer duration but would also help curtail the burden of pensions.

It was suggested that the Committee would give recommendations in the matter at the earliest.

Ch K A Nye Aug 22, 2022 09:10am
The "Yes sir whatever you say sir" men can stay.
