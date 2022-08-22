AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.24%)
EPCL 65.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
GGGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.77%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.77%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.53%)
UNITY 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.76%)
WAVES 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.72%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,282 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 15,776 Decreased By -205.3 (-1.28%)
KSE100 42,999 Decreased By -271.7 (-0.63%)
KSE30 16,287 Decreased By -111.4 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Recorder Report Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:34am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has referred a case to Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to investigate the allegations of maladministration by Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayer Office, Islamabad and Member Information Technology, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and submit report within three months.

It is reliably learnt that a constitutional petition has been moved in IHC through a Lahore based lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, against the tax authorities including Commissioner-IR, DCIR, Enforcement-LTO, Islamabad and Member Information Technology. The petition was filed by a taxpayer seeking income tax refunds from LTO Islamabad and implementation of order issued by ATIR, Islamabad to highlight the role of some LTO/ PRAL/ IT-Wing employees in maltreatment, who allegedly changed ATL status of taxpayer, petitioner accused.

IHC order stated that the Court has perused the response filed by the respondents together with report of the inquiry carried out by Commissioner Inland Revenue to comply with the directions issued by the learned Tribunal. The report seems perfunctory to put it politely. The basic allegation of the petitioner against the tax department is that it has indulged in malfeasance and maladministration by deliberately including the name of the petitioner in In-Active Taxpayer List to sabotage its ability to have its refund processed.

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Earlier IHC ordered: “The petitioner is aggrieved by failure of the respondents to give effect to the order of the ATIR dated October 4, 2021. The learned counsel for the petitioner states that in order to frustrate issuance of refund the petitioner was placed on malafide basis on the In-Active Taxpayer List in order to create a ground to deny the refund. He states that the Tribunal had further ordered CIR LTO Islamabad to conduct an inquiry in relation to five questions framed by the learned Tribunal to determine whether the error entered into by the CIR was due to technical malfunctioning of the system or human indulgence.

This Court finds that this is an appropriate case for being referred to the FTO pursuant to Section 9(1) of the FTO Ordinance, 2000, so that the allegation of maladministration against relevant tax officials can be investigated, IHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad IHC FBR FTO Maladministration in FBR Commissioner Inland Revenue Large Taxpayer Office

Comments

1000 characters

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories