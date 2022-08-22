PMA calls for resolution of PMC issue

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical Association in its Central Council meeting at PMA House Karachi on Sunday urged the federal government to solve the issue of regulatory authority of medical profession, PMC, on urgent basis.

The meeting particularly discussed the current situation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The house showed its deep concern over the undue delay in passing of PMDC Regulation Bill 2022 in the Senate.

PMA was of the unanimous opinion that the PMDC Bill 2022 must be passed in accordance with the international body (WFME), democratically elected professional members, independent, transparent and autonomous in all respects. The house further urged the federal government to make necessary changes in the PMDC Bill 2022 passed by the National Assembly before passing it by Senate.

The ad-hoc body for 89 days should be constituted on interim basis which will automatically dissolve after completion of electoral process within 89 day as provided in the PMDC Bill 2022.

In a resolution of the central council, the meeting expressed grief and sorrow over the torrential rains and flooding in Sindh and Baluchistan that had caused massive destruction of infrastructure, deaths of cattle and great loss of human lives. Thousands of families had become homeless because of the calamity, it said.

Unfortunately, the PMA said, those families were not being provided the basic necessities, particularly the treatment of the ailing people. The PMA decided to come forward with all available resources and mobilize PMA branches to help the poor and needy in whatever way possible. There are number of cases of waterborne diseases apart from skin and eye diseases at the flood affected areas. PMA Centre also urged its all provincial and district branches to enhance the flood relief activity at their affected areas.

They are also advised to organize free medical camps to help the sick people of flood affected areas. PMA also asked all the people of Pakistan to come forward and help rain and flood affectees.