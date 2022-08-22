AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
PAF relief operation continues in flood-hit areas

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: In the current unprecedented monsoon rain spell, Pakistan Air Force continued to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

The relief efforts were going on in the areas of Nurwah, Madadpur, Kot Magsi, Mauripur, Sohbatpur, Habib Kot, Fatehpur, Sadiq Pul, Fazilpur and Hajipur, a PAF news release said.

On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, emergency response teams of PAF were working round the clock to provide rations to people trapped in their homes.

During the operation hundreds of flood affectees had been evacuated to safer places.

Additionally, all available resources were being utilized to provide treatment and medicine to the flood affectees at the field medical camps established by the PAF. The PAF has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh areas is a practical manifestation of PAF’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

