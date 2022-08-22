More matches decided in KP CM’s Football League

PESHAWAR: Two more matches decided in the ongoing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League being played here in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

In the first match, Karam Football Club defeated Peshawar Zalmi 5-0, while in the second match, SD Football Club won by defeating Shaheen Football Club 2-1. The first match of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League at Khan Football Ground was played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karam Football Club, in which Karam Football Club won by 5-0.

Zahid and Hamzah scored one goal each while Khalid scored three goals including a first hat-trick of the League. The second match was played between SDFC and Shaheen Football in which SD Football Club won 2-1. Afaq and Mustafa scored goals from SDFC while Abbas scored the only goal for Shaheen Club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022