Marriyum rejects ‘custodial torture’ on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically denied reports of ‘custodial torture’ on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the PTI has started propaganda again and it has been rampant for the last three days without any investigation.

The information minister further added that the videos on social media being spread in the name of Shahbaz Gill are “fake”.

She said that the Interior Ministry is conducting an inquiry on the matter and it will provide all evidence.

Commenting on the video of Gill crying in pain that has been circulating on social media, the minister said the PTI leader goes engaged in propaganda as soon as he spots a camera.

Marriyum Aurangzeb played Gill’s video from his hospital room for the media during the press conference.

The video was shot an hour before the press conference of the minister in which which he can be seen standing alright. He is also seen reading books and walking in room while chatting with a police officer. She asked where Gill’s oxygen mask was.

The minister said that Imran Khan drafted the script and Gill did the press conference.

The trial lodged against Gill is legal and investigations are under way with regards to the matter, she added.

The minister also spoke about another video doing rounds on social media, which has been allegedly linked to the claims of sexual abuse on Gill.

“The video on social media is of a sexual abuser from Chakwal,” she said and warned that disseminating a fake video falls under the offence of cybercrime.

