AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speedy development of remote areas govt’s top priority: AJK president

APP Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was paying special attention to the speedy development and uplift of the Neelum Valley.

He was talking to Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushr Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah who called on him on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry while referring to massive tourism potential and natural resources in the Neelum valley said besides capitalizing these resources the government was keen to improve the standard and quality of life and provide better facilities to the people of the valley.

He said that steps were being taken to promote tourism and protect the natural environment by protecting forests in the area.

On this occasion, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah briefed the AJK President about the problems being faced by the people in the Neelum Valley.

The AJK President assured the visiting MLA that the government would leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of Neelum Valley.

On this occasion, Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah invited the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to visit the Neelum Valley, which the President of the State accepted and said that he will soon visit the Neelum Valley in detail.

AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry promote tourism

Comments

1000 characters

Speedy development of remote areas govt’s top priority: AJK president

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to be promulgated soon

Read more stories