Brecorder
Aug 21, 2022
Business & Finance

Engineering industry plays a key role in economic growth: Punjab governor

APP Published 21 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman Saturday said engineering industry played a key role in economic growth and development besides significantly improving the life of people.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis in Lahore, the governor said that the industry had important link between country’s engineering capacity and its economic development, according to a press release issued here.

He said industrial engineering also provided a systematic approach to streamline and improved productivity and efficiency. He said its benefits could be linked directly to the work of industrial engineers which included more profitable business.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said engineering disciplines integrated scientific principles with practically oriented research, providing systems and process that created ways of acquiring new knowledge.

He said this integration made engineering critical to successful industrial innovation. He said government was fully committed to strengthen the engineering base on sound footings to bringing industrial revolution in the country which he added would promise better life style of down trodden strata of the society.

He said government always attached great importance to business community and making sure provision of good healthy environment for ease of doing business.

He assured Meher Kashif for early redressal of genuine grievances of industrialists on top priority as Prime Minister attached great importance to business community.

