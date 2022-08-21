Three children among 5 killed in Khairpur roof collapse

KHAIRPUR: Five people, including three children, were killed when roof of their house caved-in in suburban village of Khairpur, Sindh due to incessant rains on Saturday.

Four persons who were seriously wounded in the incident that took place in Khadim Hussain Katohar village were shifted to hospital. Those killed were identified as Khairan Khatoon, Ayesha Khatoon, Babar Ali, six-year-old Heera, five-year–old Asad Ali, and four-year-old Mustafa.

Rescue personnel said that heavy rains were hampering the relief efforts, while more deaths were feared.

On the other hand, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah visited the rain-affected areas of Khairpur city without any protocol and expressed his displeasure over the poor drainage system.

“If you knew it was going to rain then why you did not put in place proper drainage system,” he said to the concerned officials. He also ordered them to operate pumping stations 24/7 in order to drain out rainwater. “We will not leave people at the mercy of rains, and those who have suffered losses will be compensated,” he vowed.

In other incident three people, including a woman and a child, died when roof of their house collapsed in Dera Bugti, Balochistan due to heavy rains.

In Larkana district seven people belonging to different families were killed in separate incidents of roof collapses on Friday due to heavy monsoon rains lashing the city and its outskirts for the last several days.

The first incident took place in village Khair Muhammad Malgani in which a woman got crushed under the debris along with her two children. The woman’s neighbors pulled the bodies out of the rubble. The second incident was reported from Mir Jutt, a village in the vicinity of Baqirani tehsil, in which two siblings namely Ambreen and Faraz Mir Jutt were killed. Their bodies were shifted to Larkana’s Chandka Hospital.

It yet another incident, a woman and her daughter died when roof of their house came crashing down due to heavy rains at Rato Dero. Residents of the area pulled out the bodies of Nageena Sarrhyo and 22-year-old Shah Rukh from underneath the rubble on their own.