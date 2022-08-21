Sharjeel asks HMC to remove garbage from city areas

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person of Rain Emergency District Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 80 percent dewatering from Hyderabad city has been completed, while the draining of remaining 20 percent rain water will also be completed soon. The minister said this while presiding over a meeting with public representatives and relevant officers at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad on Saturday.

The minister said that the purpose of today’s meeting is to solve the problems faced by public after heavy downpour sitting with all the representative of political parties. He directed Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir to immediately make arrangements for disposal of garbage from the city as it is an important cause of obstruction in water flows in drainage line.

Sharjeel added that there is no shortage of funds and all possible facilities will be provided to save the public from trouble.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told that where machinery and other equipments are required, would be ensured immediately.

He directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to hire volunteers for a week to ensure cleanliness and removal of garbage in order to avoid epidemics and eliminate pollution from city and added that all the expenses of volunteers will be borne by the Sindh government.

Memon also directed the health department officials to ensure that mosquito repellent sprays in the city to avoid spread of malaria, dengue and gastro. He said that additional spray machines will also be provided in this regard.

He directed HESCO officials were to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply not only in the city but also to Hyderabad rural areas so that dewatering process is not affected. The provincial minister expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the officers of the district administration, HESCO, WASA and other lined departments and hoped that they would perform their duties with the same diligence to deal with possible emergency situations in the coming days.

Earlier, Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Director General HDA Fawad Ghaffar Soomro told the meeting that Hyderabad drainage system has a capacity of 30 mm, while the rainfall was more than 250 mm due to which there is still water standing in the streets of different talukas including Qasimabad Phase One, Memon Nagar, Sheikh Ayaz Road, Anwar Villas.

He added that 120 pumping stations and Dewatering pumps are being used in these areas. He said that more than three thousand acres of crops have been damaged. In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Hyderabad Affairs Sagheer Qureshi, MNA Tariq Shah Jamot, MPs Abdul Jabbar Khan, Nadeem Siddiqui, Nasir Qureshi, Rashid Khalji, Aziz Dhamrah, Ali Mohammad Sahto, Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan. Chalgri, DHO Dr Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Qaim Akbar Namai and other officers also participated.

