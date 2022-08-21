Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on the high side. The recent increase in petrol and electricity prices, as well as fuel adjustment resulting in increase in input cost, as well as transportation charges which are passed on and resulted in raise in prices of almost entire kitchen items.

The survey noted that prices of chicken, tomatoes, salt powdered, eggs, various pulses, powdered milk, mutton, milk fresh, and wheat flour increased during the week past as compared to the previous week while decline was observed in the prices of mustard oil, masoor, and some vegetable ghee.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs7,300 to Rs7,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs270/285 per kg against Rs235-250per kg, while chicken meat price went from Rs400-410 per kg to Rs430-440 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase and were available at Rs5,980 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs215-225 per dozen.

Onions prices registered an increase of Rs5-10 per kg while vegetable ghee of superior quality 1kg pouch each registered a decline of Rs5-8, vegetable ghee and mustard oil Rs10-15.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,400 per 15kg bag to Rs1,420 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,430 per bag against Rs1,410 per bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,340 per 15kg bag from Rs1,350 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,370 per bag against Rs1,365 per 15kg bag.

Sugar price witnessed a slight decline as it was available at Rs4,200-Rs4300 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs93-95 per kg.

Rice basmati broken registered an increase of per kg, garlic Rs5-10 per kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week. Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs11,870 per bag to Rs11,880 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs325-Rs 330 per kg against Rs310-Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice from Rs9,850 per 50kg to Rs9,860 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs270 per kg, while Broken Basmati rice price increased from Rs5,400 per 50kg bag to Rs5,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg against Rs165 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed some decline as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs6,400 per carton to Rs6,380 per carton. Prices of the best quality cooking oil-ghee brands also went down from Rs2,860 per 5kg pack to Rs2,850 per 5kg pack. Fruits prices witnessed a mixed trend during the week past as compared to the preceding week as peach was available at Rs150-250 per kg depending on quality compared to Rs120-230 per kg in the previous week.

Bananas were being sold at Rs80 to Rs150 per dozen against Rs100 to Rs170 in the previous week. Apple was available at Rs150 to Rs300 per kg, while mangoes at Rs100 to Rs250 per kg, while registering an increase of Rs10-15 per kg during the period under review. Grapes were available at Rs120-Rs200 per kg against Rs150-250 per kg in the preceding week.

