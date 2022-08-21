Vietnam coffee gains

HANOI/BANDAR (LAMPUNG): Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam rose further this week, traders said on Thursday, while discounts in Indonesia narrowed as the harvest comes to an end.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 46,800-48,500 dong ($2.00-$2.07) per kilogram, higher than last week’s 45,000-47,300 dong range.

“Prices are high but trading is more or less muted since there are no beans left,” said a trader based in the coffee belt, adding that prices may rise to 50,000 dong per kg.