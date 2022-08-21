AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (August 20, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 19-08-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        20,000     235        20,235          20,235           NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           21,434     252        21,686          21,686           NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees KCA spot rates

