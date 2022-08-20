AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Fawad demands independent panel to investigate ‘torture’ of Shahbaz Gill

  • Says panel should comprise former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Saad Rafique
BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:18pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry demanded on Saturday an independent panel to probe the “torture” of Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet today, the former information minister said that the panel should comprise former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He added that the faces of those who tortured Gill and those who passed its orders should be brought forward in public and also in the courts.

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

His statement comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that his chief of staff was sexually abused while in police custody.

Khan also announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with his chief of staff after the former prime minister claimed Gill faced ‘sexual abuse’ in police custody.

“I will lead a rally in Islamabad on Saturday... and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country,” he told journalists outside PIMS hospital.

Khan questioned from whom the police are getting the orders, adding “isn’t the court orders have any importance.”

The PTI chief was left without meeting Gill as the police deputed at the hospital did not allow him.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief said that his party will leave no stone unturned to identify people responsible for the "gruesome torture" on Gill and bring them to justice.

"All the pictures and videos show clearly that Gill was tortured both mentally and physically including sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down I now have full detailed information".

On Friday, an Islamabad court suspended the physical remand of Gill until Monday after reserving a verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges.

The court while rejecting the plea for extension in physical remand, directed the Islamabad police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a complete medical check-up of the suspect.

