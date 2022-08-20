Two Wapda employees ‘kidnapped’

SADIQABAD: Unknown men on Friday have “kidnapped” two Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) employees in Sadiqabad, Punjab.

According to the local police, the Wapda went to restore electricity on the complaint in Nawazabad. They were reportedly kidnapped after they were returning to Mahi Chowk.

The police said that teams have been set up and they are trying to trace the location of the Wapda employees.

This is not the first incident of kidnapping of Wapda employees, few years earlier, a Wapda worker was abducted by unknown armed persons in the precincts of Dera Sarki PS, Kandhkot.