SIUT provides best treatment of kidney diseases without discrimination: Wahab

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) is providing the best facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases to the citizens without discrimination.

"SIUT is the institution which is running successfully and the citizens have full confidence in this institution. Karachi is proud that great people like Dr. Adib Rizvi have set a wonderful example of humanitarian service in the field of health," the Administrator expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to SIUT here at the invitation of Dr. Adib Rizvi.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid also accompanied him.

The Administrator Karachi met with Dr. Adib Rizvi and other officers of the administration and discussed in detail the expansion of the hospital and other issues.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Dr. Adeeb Rizvi's services to this institution are unforgettable.

"Starting from a ward of the civil hospital, he (Dr Adib Rizvi) has transformed it into a complete and modern hospital for urology and transplantation, which is benefiting thousands of patients suffering from kidney diseases in Karachi and other cities of the country. SIUT has become a ray of hope for the people suffering from kidney diseases," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was told that SIUT receives patients from different cities of the country and its various departments have around 1200 OPDs on a daily basis while hundreds of patients need treatments are also admitted to the hospital.

He was informed that another 14-storey building of SIUT is under construction and after the completion more facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases will be available.

The Administrator Karachi visited the under-construction building of SIUT and assured the administration of all possible cooperation from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

