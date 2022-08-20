AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murtaza visits KMC Sports Complex

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said competitions will start soon in the newly constructed football stadium and table tennis court in KMC Sports Complex.

"Provision of canteen facility for citizens and diving training at swimming pool for youth is being arranged," the administrator said while visiting the newly constructed football stadium at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Director Sports Complex Kaif Alwari and other officers were also with present.

Administrator Karachi also visited the secretariat set up in the sports complex for My Karachi Games and said the games will be started as soon as the spell of rain ends.

Cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, boxing, squash, cycling, donkey cart race and other sports competitions will be held so that a large number of sports-related youths from Karachi come forward.

Wahab said sports keep life active and the citizens associated with sports develop discipline, courage, dedication and love for the country and the ability to accept their defeat and celebrate the victory of others.

Visiting the swimming pool, the administrator Karachi said this is the only swimming pool in Karachi which provides swimming facilities to the common citizens and those people who cannot go to the expensive hotels and clubs of Karachi can swim here. He directed that the water of the swimming pool should be cleaned on a daily basis and proper amount of chlorine must be used.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the diving pool should also be kept active because it has its own special importance in international competitions.

He said that the depth of diving pool eighteen feet for it is in accordance with the international standards.

He directed that work should be started to construct a canteen for citizens visiting the sports complex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab KMC Sports Complex

Comments

1000 characters

Murtaza visits KMC Sports Complex

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories