ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan, other PTI leaders for ‘insulting’ CEC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued contempt notices to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for levelling allegations at the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP directed the PTI leaders to appear before it in person or submit their response through their lawyers on August 31.

An ECP spokesperson said that notices were issued to the PTI chief Imran Khan for using “insulting and unparliamentary remarks” against the electoral body in various speeches.

Imran Khan announces protest outside ECP office in Islamabad on August 4

“The notices were issued after reviewing speeches of the PTI leaders which were provided by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) at the electoral body’s request,” he said, adding that the commission has sought clarification from the PTI leaders on allegations hurled against it.

Imran Khan has time and again accused the ECP and its chief of being biased and demanded CEC Raja step down.

Imran also accused the ECP chief of siding with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the PTI.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to file a ‘judicial reference’ against CEC Raja and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly violating the code of conduct.

The former premier had formally directed his legal team to initiate the process of filing the reference against the CEC and ECP members for meeting a delegation of the ruling alliance and discussing the prohibited funding case against PTI with them.