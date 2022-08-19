AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE bourses in red on weak oil, growth worries

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:42pm

Dubai’s main share index led stock markets in the United Arab Emirates lower on Friday, as oil prices fell on concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Crude prices, a key driver of the Gulf’s financial markets, slipped after two days of gains and were heading for weekly losses, also under pressure from a strong dollar.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD down 1.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank down 0.7%.

The index still managed to eke out a weekly gain of 0.7%, however.

Abu Dhabi’s index ended five weeks of gains with a weekly drop of 1.6%, although it only inched 0.1% lower on Friday.

Most Gulf bourses end lower on oil, recession worries

Telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, retreated 1.1%, while a 0.3% rise in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) helped support the broader index.

Shares of IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $167 billion, have risen by more than 120% so far this year.

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare and real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions worth 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

=================================
 ABU DHABI   fell 0.1% to 10,083
 DUBAI       down 0.3% to 3,420
=================================
Gulf stock Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

UAE bourses in red on weak oil, growth worries

Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as SBP governor for 5 years

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

KSE-100 down 0.48%, ends week below 43,300 level

Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia

Oil prices slip, headed for weekly loss as recession concerns bite

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Two police personnel martyred, one injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories