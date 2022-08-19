AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

Apple faces £750mn lawsuit over iPhone software update

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple

Apple iPhone iPad Mac Computer

Comments

1000 characters

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

Oil headed for weekly loss as recession fears cloud demand outlook

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

FTA likely in 6 months: Pakistan, Iran agree to remove ‘anti-trade’ barriers

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Read more stories