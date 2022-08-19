AGL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
ANL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
AVN 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.69%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.3%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
EFERT 79.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.59%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
GGGL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
GGL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.78%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
OGDC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
PAEL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
TELE 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 97.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WAVES 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 4,341 Decreased By -20 (-0.46%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.24%)
KSE100 43,285 Decreased By -196.5 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,396 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.48%)
Sports

Man Utd closing in on Real Madrid’s Casemiro

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2022 02:30pm

MANCHESTER: Manchester United are close to signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for a fee that could rise to 70 million euros (£59 million, $71 million) according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The BBC and The Athletic reported United will pay an initial 60 million euros and make the Brazilian international among the top earners in the Premier League with a four-year deal along with a club option to extend that contract by an extra season.

United are badly in need of new recruits after a miserable start to Erik ten Hag’s reign has left them bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

A lack of new signings has been partly to blame for embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford with Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia the only additions to Ten Hag’s squad so far.

Worse could still be to come for the Red Devils with Liverpool up next at Old Trafford on Monday.

Even if talks progress smoothly over the weekend, Casemiro is unlikely to be registered in time for that match.

Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United

The 30-year-old has won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues during nine years with the Spanish champions as he formed a formidable midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

However, Casemiro’s place in Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred starting line-up has come under threat by the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer for a fee that could rise to 100 million euros.

Real Madrid La Liga Manchester United Casemiro

