AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM for promoting joint initiatives with Saudi-based DCO

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:22am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday called for renewed efforts to achieve the shared goal of digital transformation and promoting joint initiatives with the Saudi-based Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) to leverage the full potential of information and communications technologies (ICTs) for socio-economic development.

The foreign minister held a video call with the Secretary General of the DCO, Deemah Al Yahya, and commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its initiative to form this new organisation that Pakistan joined as a founding member.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its partnership with DCO, the foreign minister called for renewed efforts to achieve the shared goal of digital transformation and promoting joint initiatives to leverage the full potential of Information and communications technologies (ICTs) for socio-economic development.

The foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance its engagement with DCO in the realms of digital economy, trade and investment.

Noting that Pakistan had a large pool of skilled IT professionals, the foreign minister underscored that Pakistan looked forward to exchanging best practices in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation, and to explore investment opportunities through the DCO platform inter alia aimed at employment generation for the country’s youth.

Secretary General Al Yahya briefed the foreign minister on the strategic vision and ongoing programmes of the DCO. She also highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration with Pakistan and expressed the desire to further strengthen the Organization’s ongoing partnership with Pakistan.

The DCO was established in November 2020 by five founding member states, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, to drive greater collaboration and cooperation across entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth and employment in a shared digital economy. Al Yahya was appointed as the DCO’s first secretary general for a term of four years in April 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari digital transformation Pakistan Foreign Minister Saudi based DCO

Comments

1000 characters

FM for promoting joint initiatives with Saudi-based DCO

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories