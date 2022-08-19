Sindh receives many times more rainfall than normal

LAHORE: The province of Sindh has received 345 percent more rains during 1st of August to 18th August this year against normal level, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data.

According to the data, available with Business Recorder, Sindh received 180.5 millimetre rain during the period this year against 40.6 millimetre in routine during the previous years.

The PMD sources said a monsoon system at the height of around 20,000 feet is yet circulating around the Arabian Sea, which may add another 100 percent rain to the data in case it is transformed into a rainy system by next 24 to 36 hours.

They said the occurrence of such a huge column at the Arabian Sea is a quite unusual phenomenon, as the monsoon system does not cross the height of 10,000 feet in normal circumstances. Therefore, the Met office sources have predicted severe rains in Sindh and Balochistan. The situation would also be a challenging for the catchment areas of River Kabul, Swat and Indus in case this monsoon cell escalated further in terms of height, they added. The sources said the severity could be abnormal for Nowshehra in case it received a push from the westerly wave.

Similarly, they said, the weather system is also showing good rain in the city of Lahore around 21/22nd August when the system would spread out to other areas. Meanwhile, the PMD data has suggested that Balochistan has ranked second during 1st of August to 18th of August by receiving 182%, as the actual downpour was recorded at 80.5 millimeter against 38.5 millimeter in normal circumstances.

Gilgit Baltistan stood third by receiving 20.5 millimeter rain against 9.6 millimeter in normal situation, thus registering an increase of 113 percent, followed by Punjab receiving 40 percent more to 84.9 millimeter against 60.7 millimeter in normal during the same period.

Interestingly, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (9pc) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (-3pc) showed a dismal look in terms of rains this year during the month of August so far.

It may be noted that heavy rains already played havoc with the date orchards in Sindh, which may ruined the economy of growers there by and large. Most of the date orchards are located in the areas falling in between Ghotki to Nawab Shah, which are badly hit by rains during the current monsoon season. The province of Sindh is witnessing rains since the month of July till date and more are expected ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022