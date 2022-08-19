PTI postpones planned public gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its public gatherings to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan in Karachi and Hyderabad after heavy rain spell in the cities.

The party planned public gatherings on August 19 and 20 in Karachi and Hyderabad, however, flood situation in Hyderabad and heavy rain spell in Karachi have forced the PTI leaders to postpone the rallies.

According to the Met Office, Hyderabad has received 204mm rainfall in last 60 hours which included a devastating rain spell of 92mm during 12 hours on August 18.