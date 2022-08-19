KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Amreli Steels Limited 30.6.2022 Nil 1,325.515 4.46 20.10.2022 12.10.2022 Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To AGM 20.10.2022 ===============================================================================================================

