KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Amreli Steels Limited 30.6.2022 Nil 1,325.515 4.46 20.10.2022 12.10.2022
Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 20.10.2022
===============================================================================================================
