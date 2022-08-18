AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm closes at near 2-week low as rival oils fall

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 04:27pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Thursday to close at a near two-week low as rival edible oils fell, though a weaker currency and lower export tax helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 146 ringgit, or 3.48%, to 4,047 ringgit ($904.96) a tonne, after rising for two days.

The contract gave up gains from earlier this week following troublesome macro factors, led by lower crude oil prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Limiting losses, Malaysia has maintained its September export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The reduction in export tax has put Malaysian palm oil prices at about the same level as Indonesia’s palm oil offerings, Bagani said.

Palm recoups losses as ringgit hits 5-1/2-year low

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell for a fourth day against the dollar to its lowest since January 2017, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract dropped 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import

Comments

1000 characters

Palm closes at near 2-week low as rival oils fall

Rupee settles with marginal drop against US dollar

Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC summons Islamabad police officials, others

Prohibited funding case: IHC accepts PTI’s petition, sends pre-admission notice to ECP

Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown citing inventory levels

Prolonged monsoon spell: torrential rains bring destruction in Pakistan

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka warns of record 8% economic contraction

Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders

Oil rises on U.S. crude stocks data, tight supply outlook

Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Read more stories