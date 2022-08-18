AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.25%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,139 Increased By 40.1 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,647 Decreased By -30 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,529 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Philippines central bank hikes rates by 50 bps, as expected

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 12:28pm

MANILA: The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, as expected, the fourth rate hike this year aimed at cooling inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate to 3.75%, as predicted by most economists in an Aug. 8-15 Reuters poll.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were raised by 50 basis points to 3.25% and 4.25%, respectively.

Philippine peso, rupiah lead losses as China data hits mood

Philippine inflation, which hit a near four-year high of 6.4% last month, averaged 4.7% in January to July, above the BSP’s 2%-4% target band for the year.

