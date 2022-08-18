Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,676.56
High: 43,734.33
Low: 43,384.34
Net Change: 240.08
Volume (000): 345,764
Value (000): 8,099,478
Makt Cap (000) 1,720,248,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,712.02
NET CH. (-) 77.17
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,485.04
NET CH. (+) 129.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,250.07
NET CH. (-) 3.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,126.77
NET CH. (+) 75.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,044.78
NET CH. (-) 19.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,848.02
NET CH. (+) 125.03
------------------------------------
As on: 17-August-2022
====================================
