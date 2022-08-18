KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,676.56 High: 43,734.33 Low: 43,384.34 Net Change: 240.08 Volume (000): 345,764 Value (000): 8,099,478 Makt Cap (000) 1,720,248,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,712.02 NET CH. (-) 77.17 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,485.04 NET CH. (+) 129.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,250.07 NET CH. (-) 3.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,126.77 NET CH. (+) 75.10 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,044.78 NET CH. (-) 19.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,848.02 NET CH. (+) 125.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-August-2022 ====================================

