Zardari slams govt for increasing petrol price

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed serious concern over the increase in the prices of petroleum products by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government.

Zardari in a statement on Tuesday criticised the government for increasing the prices of petroleum products despite a massive appreciation in rupee value and a decline in international oil prices.

Expressing concern over the development, the former president said the PPP is a part of the government and supports it, but there must be consultations on such decisions.

“We are all here in this government to give relief to the people and that should be our top priority,” he said.

