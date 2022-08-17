AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

358 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths reported across country

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 358 positive cases of coronavirus and eight Covid-19-related deaths across the country.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 12,273 coronavirus tests were conducted, out of which, 358 returned positive with a positivity rate recorded at 2.92 percent across the country. As many as eight coronavirus-related deaths were also reported while 165 patients are in critical care in the country’s hospitals.

As per the statistics, released by the District Health Office, Islamabad, the positivity rate for the federal capital was recorded at 5.56 percent on August 15. A total of 43 positive cases were reported out of the 773 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Coronavirus National Institute of Health COVID cases

Comments

1000 characters

358 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths reported across country

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories