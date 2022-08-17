358 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths reported across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 358 positive cases of coronavirus and eight Covid-19-related deaths across the country.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 12,273 coronavirus tests were conducted, out of which, 358 returned positive with a positivity rate recorded at 2.92 percent across the country. As many as eight coronavirus-related deaths were also reported while 165 patients are in critical care in the country’s hospitals.

As per the statistics, released by the District Health Office, Islamabad, the positivity rate for the federal capital was recorded at 5.56 percent on August 15. A total of 43 positive cases were reported out of the 773 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022