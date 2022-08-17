Moderate flash flooding expected in tributaries of Kabul & Indus

LAHOPRE: Moderate flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of rivers Kabul and Indus during next 24 hours, said Met office on Tuesday.

It added, severe flash flooding is also expected in the hill torrents of D G Khan Division along with rivers/nullahs of Balochistan during 17th to 19th August, 2022. Flows from Hill Torrents of D G Khan Division from 17th August, 2022, may cause medium to high level flooding in River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur. Urban flooding is also expected in Sindh during 16th to 19th August, 2022, it said.

According to the office, river Chenab at Khanki and Qadirabad is in medium flood level. River Indus at Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri and River Chenab at Marala are in low flood level.

Meanwhile, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over Sindh. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with eastern & coastal Balochistan, Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, D G Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the country.

