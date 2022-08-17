Punjab govt to hold tree plantation competition

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to hold a tree plantation competition among all the parks & horticulture authorities (PHAs) in the province for a healthy competition and achieving the targets assigned.

The PHA showing best performance in tree plantation drive will be given cash prize, said DG PHA Dr Umar Jahangir while briefing Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday.

The briefing held in the Housing Department was aimed at reviewing the Monsoon Tree Plantation Plan 2022. The DG gave a detailed briefing about the monsoon tree plantation plan.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, while addressing the meeting, said that during the tree plantation campaign, saplings should be planted at the boundaries of grounds, green belts, all housing schemes of LDA and private residential societies and five feet saplings should be planted on all the roads of the city.

He said without the participation of the people, the goals of the tree plantation campaign cannot be achieved. Therefore, the participation of the people should be ensured to make the plantation campaign successful.

The minister said that full awareness campaign should be conducted for the citizens about the acquisition of plants, plantation and their care. During the tree plantation campaign, special attention should be given to North Lahore.

He said that maximum planting should be done along Metro-bus, Orange line train route, canal and ring road. During the meeting, the proposal to grow vegetables on the available places on the canal was also reviewed.

