Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,436.48
High: 43,888.23
Low: 43,375.03
Net Change: 185.34
Volume (000): 225,421
Value (000): 12,254,287
Makt Cap (000) 1,710,787,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,789.19
NET CH. (-) 134.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,355.43
NET CH. (-) 10.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,253.48
NET CH. (+) 23.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,051.67
NET CH. (+) 108.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,064.68
NET CH. (-) 21.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,722.99
NET CH. (-) 71.01
------------------------------------
As on: 16-August-2022
====================================
