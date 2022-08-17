KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,436.48 High: 43,888.23 Low: 43,375.03 Net Change: 185.34 Volume (000): 225,421 Value (000): 12,254,287 Makt Cap (000) 1,710,787,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,789.19 NET CH. (-) 134.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,355.43 NET CH. (-) 10.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,253.48 NET CH. (+) 23.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,051.67 NET CH. (+) 108.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,064.68 NET CH. (-) 21.13 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,722.99 NET CH. (-) 71.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-August-2022 ====================================

