Floods wreak havoc on villages in Balochistan, southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Floods have wreaked havoc on villages in Balochistan and southern Punjab, leaving the flood-hit people trapped under the open sky, waiting for some aid from the government on Monday.

The heavy rain has also left the sewerage system of many areas choked, forcing the people to reach their destinations after passing through the dirty water accumulated in the streets and roads.

Dozens of villages in Sibi and Kot Chattha submerged. Dozens of villages were flooded in Lehri tehsil, Sibi district, Balochistan due to the inflow of 140,000 cusecs of water in Lehri River.

Bakhtiar Abad Domki, Dargah Katbar Sharif, Tanya and Wazira are among the villages that were submerged.

The road, connecting Dargah Katbar Sharif to other areas of Balochistan, has also fallen prey to the flood.

Residents of Dargah Katbar Sharif and adjoining villages are trapped in flood under the open sky.

Rescue teams have not been able to reach the flood-hit areas due to a lack of land connectivity.

The villagers of Dargah Katbar Sharif, suffering from a lack of food including clean drinking water, are waiting for aid under the open sky.

After submerging dozens of villages in Lehri tehsil, the flood is now moving towards Naseerabad.

Some of the villages of Lehri tehsil including Allah Wah Trihar, Murad Wah Rilo, Gulab Khan Rilo, Mian Khan Wazir and Machhi Thidi Brahmani have been completely submerged.

The standing cotton crop over thousands of acres has been destroyed; hundreds of tube wells and cattle heads have been washed away in gushing floods.

The land connection of Lehri tehsil with the rest of Balochistan has been cut off due to the washing away of roads in floods.

For two days, the flood victims have been lying under the open sky, without any help, hungry and thirsty. They say that the government should immediately move them to a safe place by helicopter and arrange food and water for them.

It is to be noted here that at least 10 people have fallen prey to the gushing floods in the district during the last three days.

In Southern Punjab, the flood has wreaked havoc on dozens of villages in Kot Chattha.

It has been learnt that dozens of villages in Chak No 1 were completely submerged, and hundreds of houses in Chah Lindwala, Basti Shahani and Basti Jadiani were destroyed.

People are moving to safe places on a self-help basis. Apart from Rescue 1122, the officials of the tehsil administration are nowhere to be seen.

No flood relief camp has been set up for the flood-hit people who are also facing food shortages.

In Nawabshah, intermittent heavy rain with strong winds continues in different areas of Nawabshah.

Due to continuous rain, several feet water has accumulated on the main highways of the city.

Besides, several feeders were tripped due to rain, and the power supply has been suspended in many areas.

Moreover, many areas of Nawabshah were flooded due to heavy rain including Dor, Bandhi, Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand.

In Hafizabad, the incompetence of the municipal committee came to the light after the dirty water from drains accumulated on the roads due to heavy rain in the district.

The rain also turned the roads across the city into a pond, forcing the students to reach their schools after passing through dirty water.

The municipal committee staff is unable to ensure cleanliness at the educational institutions across the city.

Weather situation: Weather to remain partly cloudy in most parts of the country with a forecast of rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms for some areas.

Islamabad weather: Rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, whereas, heavy rain is also likely to prevail at some places in the federal capital, according to the Meteorological Department.

Sindh weather: Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in most districts of Sindh, the Meteorological Department said.

Rain is likely to occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Heavy rain is also predicted in Thatta, Badin, Karachi and Hyderabad.

Balochistan weather: Partly cloudy weather with gusty winds and thunderstorms is likely in most districts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain is also expected at a few places in Barkhan, Sibi, Zhob and Kalat.

Punjab weather: Strong winds and thundershowers are likely in Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala and Potohar region, the Meteorological Department said.

Rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Sialkot, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad too.

Rain is also likely at some places in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Moreover, there is also a possibility of heavy rain at some places in Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: There is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

Moreover, there is also a possibility of heavy rain at some places, according to the Meteorological Department.

AJK & G-B weather: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), there is a possibility of rain at some places with strong winds and thundershowers. Heavy rain is also expected in AJK, according to the Meteorological Department.