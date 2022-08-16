AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

NEW YORK: Gold fell over 1% to its lowest in a week on Monday amid sharp declines across precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with concerns over further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve adding to pressure on bullion.

Spot gold slid 1.2% to $1,780.99 per ounce by 1:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT) having hit its lowest since Aug. 8 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled nearly 1% lower at $1,798.10.

The dollar index rose 0.8%, making gold and other commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for overseas buyers.

“Gold has stuck around the $1,800 handle, and today a stronger dollar is pushing gold and the entire commodity complex lower,” said RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

“It is a cautious trade right now in gold, as the Fed is going to continue raising rates ... investors do see rate hikes in the horizon.” Investors await minutes from the Fed’s July meeting on Wednesday for cues on the likely magnitude of rate hikes in the coming months.

Higher rates tend to increase bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold and silver prices are also lower on demand concerns after weak economic data from China, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.

Industrial output in China, the world’s top consumer of gold, expanded at 3.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from a 3.9% rise in June.

Bullion attracts safe-haven flows during recession worries, but a slowing economy could potentially lead to low demand for physical gold.

Spot silver fell 2.5% to $20.29 per ounce, platinum dipped over 2.9% to $934.16, while palladium dropped 3.1% to $2,153.26.

“The looming likelihood of a recession in Europe has the potential to reduce industrial demand for silver,” Rupert Rowling, a market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Gold Dollar Spot gold US gold Spot silver Silver prices

Comments

1000 characters

Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories