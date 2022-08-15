Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

The death toll from back-to-back rain spells in Balochistan has risen to 196 while many areas of the province are reeling from flash flooding, reported Aaj News.

Bridges and roads in Qila Abdullah region endured massive damage while dozens of homes collapsed in Musakhel district.

Flash flooding is also being witnessed in Dera Bugti, Sherani, Koh-e-Sulaiman Ziarat, Qila Saifullah as thousands of people await assistance from the authorities.

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Torrential rains triggered flash flooding in the province that destroyed 690 kilometres of road network, 18 bridges and 19,760 homes. In addition, over 107,000 livestock animals lost their lives. Rain is currently lashing Jhal Magri district.

Moreover, in Dera Bugti region, clogging of the drainage system and overflowing of dams ruined cotton crop and destroyed the homes of residents.

In Qila Saifullah district, flash flooding swept away people and harmed farms and crops while rural areas of Jhal Magsi region are awaiting help.

PMD forecasts vigorous monsoon activity in Pakistan

DC Jhal Magsi has taken notice of situation and a report is awaited. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast relentless rains in Khuzdar.

On the other hand, rescue services have been unable to reach the affectees due to damaged infrastructure. As a result, the district governments have demanded heavy machinery from the federal and provincial governments to access the affected areas.

Rescue teams are waiting for the water to drain so they could access the areas. In DG Khan, the district authorities have demanded aerial assistance in view of damaged infrastructure.

Taking notice of the situation on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee regarding the flood-affected areas continues. The committee was established by PM Shehbaz to steer relief operations in the province.

“During the meeting, the prime minister was being given a detailed briefing on the joint survey with the provinces to help the victims in the flood-affected areas and estimate the damage,” stated a tweet from PM office.

Meanwhile, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has flaged the risk of flash flooding and landslide in several areas of province amid the ongoing rain spell.

Torrential rains are expected to hit Malakand, Kohat, Swat and Haripur.