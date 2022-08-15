AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

  • PM Shahbaz summons Relief Coordination Committee meeting
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2022 01:42pm

The death toll from back-to-back rain spells in Balochistan has risen to 196 while many areas of the province are reeling from flash flooding, reported Aaj News.

Bridges and roads in Qila Abdullah region endured massive damage while dozens of homes collapsed in Musakhel district.

Flash flooding is also being witnessed in Dera Bugti, Sherani, Koh-e-Sulaiman Ziarat, Qila Saifullah as thousands of people await assistance from the authorities.

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Torrential rains triggered flash flooding in the province that destroyed 690 kilometres of road network, 18 bridges and 19,760 homes. In addition, over 107,000 livestock animals lost their lives. Rain is currently lashing Jhal Magri district.

Moreover, in Dera Bugti region, clogging of the drainage system and overflowing of dams ruined cotton crop and destroyed the homes of residents.

In Qila Saifullah district, flash flooding swept away people and harmed farms and crops while rural areas of Jhal Magsi region are awaiting help.

PMD forecasts vigorous monsoon activity in Pakistan

DC Jhal Magsi has taken notice of situation and a report is awaited. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast relentless rains in Khuzdar.

On the other hand, rescue services have been unable to reach the affectees due to damaged infrastructure. As a result, the district governments have demanded heavy machinery from the federal and provincial governments to access the affected areas.

Rescue teams are waiting for the water to drain so they could access the areas. In DG Khan, the district authorities have demanded aerial assistance in view of damaged infrastructure.

Taking notice of the situation on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee regarding the flood-affected areas continues. The committee was established by PM Shehbaz to steer relief operations in the province.

“During the meeting, the prime minister was being given a detailed briefing on the joint survey with the provinces to help the victims in the flood-affected areas and estimate the damage,” stated a tweet from PM office.

Meanwhile, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has flaged the risk of flash flooding and landslide in several areas of province amid the ongoing rain spell.

Torrential rains are expected to hit Malakand, Kohat, Swat and Haripur.

Pakistan deaths monsoon rains Balochistan livestock flooding Farms

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 213 level against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

Acting governor of SBP explains criticality of IMF programme

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

Read more stories