US vows to strengthen partnership

ISLAMABAD: The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome have wished Pakistan and its people a happy 75th Independence Day and sought a common resolve to renew and strengthen the partnership between the two countries for the next 75 years and beyond.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send warm wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their 75th Independence Day,” Secretary Blinken said in a message.

In addition to 75 years of independence, he added that this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan. “We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX,” he added.

Secretary Blinken further stated that the United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and expressed the confidence that ‘our relationship will continue to grow.’

“As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond. We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Independence Day!” the US Secretary of State further stated.

In a video message, the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also congratulated Pakistan and its people on the 75th Independence Day.

“On behalf of the US mission to Pakistan and the people of the United States, we wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day,” he stated, adding that over these 75 years, our countries have built an enduring partnership and strong bonds between our peoples.

“We have sent tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students to the US, who now make up the 37,000 strong alumni network in Pakistan. And over the past two years, we have donated over 77 million of the world’s most effective Cvoid-19 vaccine. We are also proud of how this relationship has strengthened the ties of entrepreneurship and economic well-being of both of our peoples,” he added.

The ambassador added that the United States continues to be Pakistan’s top export destination. “Also, in the last fiscal year alone, the US direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent, and is now the highest it’s been in over a decade. In a rapidly changing world, we will continue to work side by side to tackle the great challenges that we face. Happy Independence Day!” he added.

