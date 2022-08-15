AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistanis won’t submit to anyone, says President

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is an independent nation and we achieved our freedom from the British after an intense struggle and our people won’t submit to anyone in future.

The President also said that inclusion of girls in the national mainstream was imperative for development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony, in connection with 75th independence anniversary celebrations, along with First Lady Samina Arif Alvi at Kashana, a shelter home for the destitute and orphaned girls, in Rawalpindi Sunday, he said that our children are the future of Pakistan. He said our leader Quaid-i-Azam always emphasized the role of women in the country’s development.

Highlighting the significance of taking care of orphans in Islam, the President appreciated the institute for providing facilities of food, residence and education. He said Muslim society always stressed on taking good care of deserving children and orphans.

Dr. Arif Alvi said it was the responsibility of the state to provide adequate opportunities to children for education, moral training and employment. He advised girls to work hard to acquire education.

Emphasizing on character building, he asked girls to speak truth, respect teachers and elders.

Recalling sacrifices of our forefathers in the Pakistan movement, the President said that millions of people died during independence movement.

The President urged the need to avoid backbiting (Gheebat), saying that fake news and disinformation spread rapidly on social media and younger generation needed to be educated to distinguish between fake news and real news.

President and First Lady also participated in a cake cutting ceremony. Later, First Lady Samina Alvi distributed gift packs among girls.

