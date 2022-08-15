AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Special events held at PN units to mark Independence Day

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:17am

KARACHI: An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah marking the celebration of Independence Day of Pakistan. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors; arrayed meticulously in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid, with effervescent spirit and enthusiasm.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the Guard. The Chief Guest and Pakistan Navy contingent presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later, the Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers were offered in all masajid in naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar, Ormara and Sujawal.

Numerous Independence Day events were also held at Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem at daybreak and graceful display of Pakistan Navy Band. Jashan-e-Azadi walk, Boat Rallies, tree plantations, Hifz-o-Qirat competition, various sports events and Independence Day rallies by school children and ladies were also part of day long celebrations. Under the auspices of PN led CTF-151, Independence Day was also celebrated at HQ Combined Maritime Forces Bahrain.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the President of Pakistan has approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include 02 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 04 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 06 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military). In addition, 01 award of Imtiazi Sanad and 86 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff has been approved for 19 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and civilians.

Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with resolution to protect homeland against any aggression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan navy Mazar e Quaid Independence Day of Pakistan Change of Guard ceremony

Comments

1000 characters

Special events held at PN units to mark Independence Day

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories