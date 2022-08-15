Zubair hopeful of more exports to Turkiye

KARACHI: President of United Business Group and former President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail has said that the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) will pave the way for trade relations and goods from Pakistan can be exported to Turkiye.

There is strong hope that under the agreement, Pakistani exporters will have access to the Turkish market in 261 tariff lines, which include both agriculture and industry sectors.

Congratulating the Governments of Pakistan and Governments of Turkiye for signing a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries to promote trade in goods, he said that the preferential trade agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye is an important milestone in the historical and fraternal relations of the two countries.

Zubair Tufail, who also participated in the ceremony of signing the preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries, said that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries and there is a strong hope that mutual trade can increase to 5 billion dollars.

The trade agreement will stabilize the economy of both countries. Under the agreement, both countries will be able to trade products, Zubair Tufail said.

He further said that after the agreement, Turkish companies will invest in hydropower projects in Pakistan and both countries can speed up bilateral trade by removing all obstacles in the way of investment. President UBG said that Pakistan’s business community should take advantage of the new opportunities.

